CHARLENE MODESITT WINDLAND, 81, of LaGrange, Ky., widow of Clyde Windland, died April 29 at Hosparus Inpatient Care Center. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel; private burial at Bellefonte Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Meade Station Church of God or Alzheimer’s Association. www.steenfuneralhome.com.

