Charles Clinton Jr. Vaughn

CHARLES CLINTON VAUGHN JR., 85 of Ashland passed away Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in King's Daughters Medical Center in Ashland. Charles was born March 8, 1938, in Catlettsburg, Kentucky. He was the son of the late Charles Clinton Vaughn and Imogene Lemley Vaughn. He was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Darlene Cantrell Vaughn and siblings Leo, Ruth, Betty, Donna and Frank.
He is survived by his daughter Dr. Lisa D. Vaughn (Melissa), their children and grandchildren, Sarah and Scott Covell, Rachel and Jim Macris, Jessica Marsh, grandchildren Bryn and Jacob Marsh, Scottie Cove, Michael and Eleni Macris. Additional survivors include his sister, Delores and his loving partner of 17 years, JoAnna Friend as well as her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren Ricky and Laura Friend, Steve and Wendy Friend, six grandchildren Tyler and Jordan Willis, Jesse, Samantha, Kelly, Madison Friend, great-grandchildren Alivia, Brayden and Jesse Jr.
He served his country in the military and was honorably discharged after a six-year enlistment with the United States Marine Corps. Charles retired number one in seniority from Pittsburg Chemical/Calgon. He worked 42 years and was considered an expert in every aspect of the plant.
Charles was a kind and caring man. Through the years, he loved working on community activities especially with Charles Russell and Coles Junior High. He helped with carnivals, projects and in general was a helping hand. He loved children and always went out of his way to make them happy. He was a West Virginia Ambassador of Goodwill appointed by A. James Manchin. Truthfully, he was an ambassador of human kindness everywhere he went and to everyone he met. He loved cars, guns and milkshakes.
A private burial will take place in Rose Hill Burial Park with a celebration of his life to be held at a later date.
Contributions in his memory may be made to Shriners Children's Hospital Lexington, Ky., or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Memphis, Tenn.
Steen Funeral Home has been entrusted with services. To leave a condolence with his family or to share a memory of Mr. Vaughn, please visit www.steenfuneralhome.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
BARRY MAURICE ADKINS, 63 of Branchland, passed away on Monday, April 10, 2023. He was born J…
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com.
Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication.
Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.