Charles Clinton Jr. Vaughn
CHARLES CLINTON VAUGHN JR., 85 of Ashland passed away Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in King's Daughters Medical Center in Ashland. Charles was born March 8, 1938, in Catlettsburg, Kentucky. He was the son of the late Charles Clinton Vaughn and Imogene Lemley Vaughn. He was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Darlene Cantrell Vaughn and siblings Leo, Ruth, Betty, Donna and Frank.

He is survived by his daughter Dr. Lisa D. Vaughn (Melissa), their children and grandchildren, Sarah and Scott Covell, Rachel and Jim Macris, Jessica Marsh, grandchildren Bryn and Jacob Marsh, Scottie Cove, Michael and Eleni Macris. Additional survivors include his sister, Delores and his loving partner of 17 years, JoAnna Friend as well as her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren Ricky and Laura Friend, Steve and Wendy Friend, six grandchildren Tyler and Jordan Willis, Jesse, Samantha, Kelly, Madison Friend, great-grandchildren Alivia, Brayden and Jesse Jr.

