CHARLES DONALD FRANKLIN, 86, of Russell, Ky., husband of Mary Katherine Franklin, died April 26 in Ashland Hospice Care Center. He retired in maintenance with Armco Steel. Funeral service at 1 p.m. April 28 at Steen Funeral Home 13th St. Chapel. Burial will be in Ashland Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Building Fund at Advance Memorial United Methodist Church, 1007 Bellefonte Road, Flatwoods, KY 41139 or to El Hasa Shriners Transportation Fund, P.O. Box 5190, Ashland, KY 41105. www.steenfuneralhome.com

