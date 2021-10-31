CHARLES EDISON “CHUCK” TABOR, 77, of Louisville, Ky., went home to be with the Lord Sunday, October 24, 2021, following a long illness. Chuck was the son of Andrew and Hester Tabor of West Hamlin, W.Va. He was a graduate of Guyan Valley High School. After serving in the Air Force, Chuck was a manager for the Brooks Shoe Store in Huntington and later owned a business in Holbrook, Arizona, for several years before returning to Kentucky to live with his son, Jeff. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Everett, Kenneth, Bernard and Gary Tabor; and one sister, Patricia Grimmett. Surviving are a son, Jeff (Kim) Justice of Louisville, Ky.; daughter, Sondra (Mike) Grady of Sheboygan, Wisconsin; brothers, Dennis, David, Lyle and Michael Tabor; sisters, Ruth Jeffers, Lois Nibert, Carla Conrad, Iva Slone and Drema Dunlap; grandchildren, Stephanie Goley, Nicholas, Noah and Lilly Justice, Caitlin and Adalyn Grady; and two great-grandchildren, Eliza and Lorelai Goley. Graveside Funeral Services with Military Honors will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, November 1, 2021, at the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar, Ky., with Pastor Fred Christian officiating. The funeral procession will depart at 10 a.m. on Monday from Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden, W.Va., for the cemetery. The online guestbook can be accessed at www.stevensandgrass.com.

