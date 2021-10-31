CHARLES EDISON “CHUCK” TABOR, 77, of Louisville, Ky., went home to be with the Lord Sunday, October 24, 2021, following a long illness. Chuck was the son of Andrew and Hester Tabor of West Hamlin, W.Va. He was a graduate of Guyan Valley High School. After serving in the Air Force, Chuck was a manager for the Brooks Shoe Store in Huntington and later owned a business in Holbrook, Arizona, for several years before returning to Kentucky to live with his son, Jeff. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Everett, Kenneth, Bernard and Gary Tabor; and one sister, Patricia Grimmett. Surviving are a son, Jeff (Kim) Justice of Louisville, Ky.; daughter, Sondra (Mike) Grady of Sheboygan, Wisconsin; brothers, Dennis, David, Lyle and Michael Tabor; sisters, Ruth Jeffers, Lois Nibert, Carla Conrad, Iva Slone and Drema Dunlap; grandchildren, Stephanie Goley, Nicholas, Noah and Lilly Justice, Caitlin and Adalyn Grady; and two great-grandchildren, Eliza and Lorelai Goley. Graveside Funeral Services with Military Honors will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, November 1, 2021, at the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar, Ky., with Pastor Fred Christian officiating. The funeral procession will depart at 10 a.m. on Monday from Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden, W.Va., for the cemetery. The online guestbook can be accessed at www.stevensandgrass.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Tri-State Trick-or-Treat times for 2021
- Sources: Marshall’s move to Sun Belt imminent
- Case against woman accused of assisting in 2019 Huntington homicide moves forward
- Gilbert leaving Marshall University presidency sooner than expected
- Marshall chooses to join Sun Belt Conference
- Former Herd star Hammond new coach at St. Joe
- Police roundup: Indiana woman dies after car crash in Putnam County
- Boyfriend carves out proposal at Pumpkin House display
- Forecasters predict warmer winter for two-thirds of US
- Athletics conference future still undecided for Marshall, official says
Collections
- Photos: Spring Valley tops Martinsburg, 35-30
- Photos: Trick-or-treat at Guyan Estates
- Photos: C-K AutumnFest Parade
- Photos: Cabell County Middle School Football Championship
- Photos: Howl-O-Wiener dog races
- Photos: Monster Maul Costume Contest
- Photos: Brad Smith introduced as 38th president of Marshall University
- Photos: Readers share their Halloween costume photos
- Photos: Costume Party for Pets at Miller School Park
- Photos: MU Paws therapy dogs visit Memorial Student Center