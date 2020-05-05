CHARLES RAY QUEEN, 91, of Ashland, widower of Sarah Bailey Queen, died May 3 at home. He retired as a production supervisor at AK Steel. There will be a private graveside service May 7 at Ashland Cemetery. Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel is in charge of arrangements. www.steenfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to AARF, PO Box 2061, Ashland, KY 41105 or to Wildwood Baptist Church, 3414 Charles St., Ashland, KY 41102.

