CHARLES RODNEY SMITH, 85, of Lenoir, N.C., widower of Ruth Kirby Smith, died Dec. 2 at his daughter’s home in Louisa, Ky. He retired from Newton Transportation. A celebration of life for Rodney and Ruth will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Moravian Falls Baptist Church, PO Box 188, Moravian Falls, NC 28654 or to Louisa First United Methodist Church Building Fund, PO Box 763, Louisa, KY 41230 or to Community Hospice, 1480 Carter Ave., Ashland, KY 41101. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is in charge of arrangements. 

