CHERYL FRANKLIN NEWMAN, 66, of Raceland, Ky., mother of Gary and Ryan Newman, died May 31 in King's Daughters Medical Center. She was a retired Licensed Practical Nurse. Celebration of life will be at 1 p.m. June 3 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel, with a service by the Nurses Honor Guard of the River Cities. Burial will follow in Caroline Cemetery. www.steenfuneralhome.com.

