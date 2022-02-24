CHERYL LYNN HALL, 63, of Warren, Mich., mother of Christina McEachern of Warren, Mich., Michael Hall of Huntsville, Ohio, and Brent Hall of Sterling Heights, Mich., died Feb. 22 at home. There will be a celebration of life at 1 p.m. Feb. 26 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel, Ashland. Visitation will be two hours before service. Memorials are suggested to the Pancreatic Cancer Research Fund. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Marshall University files lawsuit against Conference USA
- Wayne County EMS supervisor arrested on DUI charge Wednesday
- Marshall professor features Huntington homes on social media
- Victim of Thursday night house fire in Kenova remembered
- MICHAEL J. PORTER
- Versatile Schmidt signs with Marshall football
- Lawsuit filed over religious revival at Huntington High
- Pitt's Spears named as new Marshall athletic director
- Sweet Street closes down on Valentine's Day
- NANCY CARTMILL
Collections
- Photos: Cabell Midland’s Rhythm in Red Show Choir
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. Spring Valley, girls basketball
- Photos: Maple Days at Toms Creek Family Farm
- Photos: Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State dedicates two homes
- Photos: Marshall vs. Charlotte, men's basketball
- Photos: "Twosday" celebration at Southside Elementary
- Photos: Batman Book Bingo at Central City Elementary
- Photos: Ironton vs. Chesapeake, boys basketball sectional
- Photos: Marshall vs. Old Dominion, men's basketball
- Photos: Fairland vs. Portsmouth West, boys basketball sectional