CHERYL LYNN HALL, 63, of Warren, Mich., mother of Christina McEachern of Warren, Mich., Michael Hall of Huntsville, Ohio, and Brent Hall of Sterling Heights, Mich., died Feb. 22 at home. There will be a celebration of life at 1 p.m. Feb. 26 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel, Ashland. Visitation will be two hours before service. Memorials are suggested to the Pancreatic Cancer Research Fund. www.steenfuneralhome.com.

