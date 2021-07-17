CHRISTINE OAKES DONTA, 74, of Ashland, wife of Paul Donta, died July 15 in Ashland Hospice Care Center. She was a homemaker. Funeral services will be 3 p.m. July 19 at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel. Entombment will be in Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be one hour before service Monday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Community Hospice, 1480 Carter Ave., Ashland, KY 41101. www.steenfuneralhome.com.

