CHRISTOPHER ANDREW TONEY, 51, of Somerset, Ky., son of Asenath Bowling Toney of Catlettsburg, Ky., died Jan. 24 in Somerset. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Jan. 28 at Steen Funeral Home, 13th Street Chapel; entombment following at Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Operation Christmas Child Samaritan’s Purse. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
