CHRISTOPHER LEE KEATON, 45 of Ashland, son of Carolyn Branham Keaton of Ashland, died March 28 at home. Funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. April 1 at the Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral Home. www.steenfuneralhome.com. Donations to help offset expenses can be made at https://everloved.com/life-of/christopher-keaton/donate/

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you