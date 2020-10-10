Essential reporting in volatile times.

CLARA BELLE SPILLMAN, 83, of Ashland, died Oct. 5 at home. She had been an office clerk at Cardinal Cleaners. Funeral service will be 11:30 a.m. Oct. 10, Neal Funeral Home, Catlettsburg, Ky.; burial in Rose Hill Burial Park, Ashland. Visitation will be one hour before service. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to First Macedonia Church of Catlettsburg, 1994 Center St., Catlettsburg, KY 41129. www.kilgorecollierfuneralhome.com

