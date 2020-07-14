Essential reporting in volatile times.

CONNIE SUE RELIFORD, 57, of Ashland, mother of Tyler Reliford of Lexington, Ky., died July 11 at home. She was child care director for Ashland Independent Child Care. A private celebration of life will be held at 6:30 p.m. July 15 at First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). The service will be livestreamed on the church’s Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, contributions should be directed to the Joshua Reliford Memorial Foundation, c/o Harrison Swinney, 1907 Emerson Ave., Louisville, KY 40250. Arrangements are by Steen Funeral Home. www.steenfuneralhome.com.

