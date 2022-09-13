COVEY ARNETT, 93, of Grayson, Ky., formerly of Ashland, widower of Mary Felty Arnett, died Sept. 8 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. He retired from Heckett Harsco of Ashland, where he was a welder. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sept. 14 at Neal Funeral Home, Catlettsburg, Ky. Burial in Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be one hour before service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels Good Works or IFCJ International Fellowship for Christians, Community Hospice Care Center. www.kilgorecollierfuneralhome.com.

