CYNTHIA A. WELLS MORRIS, 84, of Ashland, formerly of Johnson County, Ky., widow of Don Phillip Morris, died Nov. 21 in Oakmont Manor, Flatwoods, Ky. She was a receptionist in the office of Doctors Malcomb H. and Malcomb A. King. There will be a memorial service at 3 p.m. Dec. 1 at the Rose Hill Burial Park Mausoleum Chapel. Visitation one hour before service Wednesday at the Mausoleum Chapel. Steen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. 

