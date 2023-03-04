CYNTHIA ANN HAMMERSLEY, 84 of Russell, Ky., widow of Richard Hammersley, died March 1 in St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. March 7 at First Baptist Church, Russell. Burial will follow in Bellefonte Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to the mentioned church. www.steenfuneralhome.com.

