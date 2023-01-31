DALE CLINTON DONAHOE, 86 of Catlettsburg, Ky., widower of Jewell Thompson Donahoe, died Jan. 28 in King's Daughters Medical Center. He retired from AEP as an NDT Inspector. Funeral service will be 7 p.m. Feb. 1 at Neal Funeral Home, Catlettsburg. Visitation two hours before service. Private burial. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sandy City Freewill Baptist Church, 988 Center St., Catlettsburg, 41129. www.kilgorecollierfuneralhome.com.
