DANNY ALLEN BLANTON, 76, of Cannonsburg, Ky., husband of Evelyn Fleming Blanton, died March 23 at home. He worked with Local 3505 at Catlettsburg Refinery. Celebration of Life will be at 1 p.m. March 25 at Wildwood Baptist Church; entombment following in Rose Hill Burial Park Mausoleum. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. March 24 at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel. Memorials are suggested to Wildwood Baptist Church or to Community Hospice. www.steenfuneralhome.com.

