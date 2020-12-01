DANNY RAY CLARKSTON, 70, of Catlettsburg, Ky., husband of Linda Carol Bartley Clarkston, died Nov. 26. He retired from the Canonsburg Water District and was an ordained minister, pastor of Huff Run Church, Grayson, Ky. There will be a private graveside service Dec. 2 at Bowling Cemetery. Service will be restricted to immediate family only. Donations are suggested to the family at https://www.gofundme.com/f/clarkston-memorial-contributions. Steen Funeral Home, Ashland, is in charge of arrangements. www.steenfuneralhome.com

