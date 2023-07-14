The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

DARLENE JOY RICHARDSON CAHAL, 87, of Ashland, widow of William Cahal, died July 7, in Owensboro, Ky. She was a Library Clerk at the Boyd County Public Library. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. July 17 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel. Burial will follow in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery, Northeast. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations are suggested to CornerStone Methodist Church Chancel Choir Robe Fund, 2203 29th St., Ashland 41101. www.steenfuneralhome.com.

