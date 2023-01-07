DAVID A. WALLEN of Louisa, Ky., husband of Jane Wallen, died Jan. 5 at home. He was a Park Ranger with the Kentucky State Parks and a security officer for the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office. Memorial service at 2 p.m. Jan. 10 at Louisa First United Methodist Church. Visitation from 5 to 8 p.m. Jan. 9 at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Louisa First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 763, Louisa, Kentucky 41230. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is directing arrangements.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you