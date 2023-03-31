DAVID FILMORE MULLINS, 73 of Catlettsburg, Ky., went home to be with the Lord on March 27, 2023. He was born March 5, 1950, in Huntington, W.Va., son of the late Trinkle "Moon" Mullins and Emma Marie Sexton Mullins. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Sue Mullins; one daughter, Sabrina Sue Mullins; two sisters, Dianna Lee Rowe and Janice Marie Reed; and several nieces and nephews. He was a former employee of Valley Health in Huntington. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 2, 2023, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Grant Grafton. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Huntington. Visitation will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

