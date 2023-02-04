DAVID LEE WRIGHT, 69, of Ashland, husband of Brenda Wright, died Feb. 2 at King's Daughters Medical Center. Funeral service will be at noon Feb. 6 at England Hill Freewill Baptist Church, Catlettsburg, Ky. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park, Ashland. Visitation one hour before service at the church. Arrangements are being directed by Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. www.wallaceffh.com.

