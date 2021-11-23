DAVID SHANNON RILEY, 44, of Blaine, Ky., son of David Riley, died Nov. 20 in Louisa, Ky. He was formerly employed by the Laborers Union Local #1445 of Catlettsburg, Ky., and was currently employed by the Lawrence County Road Department. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Nov. 23 at Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky. Burial will follow in Riley Family Cemetery on Cains Creek in Blaine. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 22 at the funeral home. The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of donation to Young Funeral Home to assist with funeral expenses.
