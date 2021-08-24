DEBORAH KAYE FERRIS HORNBURG of Summit, Ky., wife of Gary L. Hornburg, died Aug. 21. There will be a celebration of life at 10 a.m. Aug. 24 at Temple Baptist Church, Flatwoods, Ky.; entombment following in Rose Hill Burial Park Mausoleum. Donations are suggested to Temple Baptist Church Camp Fund, 124 Reid St., Flatwoods, 41139.  Arrangements directed by Steen Funeral Homes. www.steenfuneralhome.com

