DEBORAH LYNN TRUE, 70, of Flatwoods, Ky., widow of David Earl True, died Nov. 16. She was owner of D.E. True Industrial Services. Funeral service will be livestreamed at www.steenfuneralhome.com on Nov. 20 from Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel; burial in Ashland Cemetery. Donations are suggested to The Neighborhood, 2516 Carter Ave., Ashland, KY 41101.

