DEBRA ANN MAXIE, 54, of Webbville, Ky., died Jan. 31. She was a homemaker. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at the family cemetery at 5460 Hwy 828, Webbville, KY. In lieu of the flowers, donations can be made to help with funeral expenses. Young Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

