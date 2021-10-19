DEBRA LEIGH MARTIN, 67, of Ashland, wife of Stephen Martin, died Oct. 17 in Wurtland Nursing and Rehabilitation. She was a former supervisor at Ashland Federal Savings and Loan and a phlebotomist for the Red Cross. Funeral service will be at noon Oct. 22 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel; burial following in Ashland Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Community Hospice, 1480 Carter Ave., Ashland 41101. www.steenfuneralhome.com

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you