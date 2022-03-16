DEENA DIANE REEVES, 71, of Ashland, wife of Jackie Reeves, died March 14 at home. She was a Boyd County schoolteacher. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. March 18 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel; burial in Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be two hours before service. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Community Hospice or an educational fund of choice for Native American children. www.steenfuneralhome.com.

