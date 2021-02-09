DELLA KAYE PORTER, 71, of Ashland, mother of Tommy “Joey” Keeney II of Mount Sterling, Ky., Lisa Lucas of Ashland and Tiffany Lykins of Salt Lick, Ky., died Feb. 5 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. She had been an instructor at Moler Beauty College, New Orleans. Funeral service 1 p.m. Feb. 9, Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel, Ashland; burial in East Carter Memory Gardens, Grayson, Ky. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.steenfuneralhome.com

