DELORIS JUNE WEBB McKNIGHT, 93 of Ashland, widow of John Frisby and Robert McKnight, died May 5 in Peachtree City, Ga. She was co-founder and operator of McKnight Motor Sales in Flatwoods, Ky. There will be a memorial service at 2 p.m. May 22 at Rose Hill Burial Park Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Rose Hill Baptist Church, 1001 Winslow Rd., Ashland, KY 41102 for their Missions Ministry. www.steenfuneralhome.com.

