DIANA RAE KURBIS MOLLINEAUX, 78 of Ashland, wife of John Mollineaux, died Dec. 28 in King's Daughters Medical Center. She retired as a staff life insurance agent at Bob Meenach State Farm Agency. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Jan. 3 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. Entombment will be 2 p.m. Jan. 4 at Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Donations are suggested to First United Methodist Church Food Pantry 1811 Carter Ave., Ashland, 41101 or to AARF, P.O. Box 2061, Ashland, 41105-2061. www.steenfuneralhome.com.

