DONALD EUGENE NICHOLS of Ashland, husband of Phyllis A. Nichols, died Aug. 23. He was a mechanic at Armco Steel and was a real estate agent and realtor. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Aug. 29 at First Baptist Church of Russell. Burial will follow in Golden Oaks Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Aug. 28 at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to the American Cancer Society. www.steenfuneralhome.com.

