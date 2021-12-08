DONALD F. YOUNG, 77, of Ashland, husband of Shirley Meade Young, died Dec. 6. He retired from the Steam and Power Department of AK Steel. Celebration of life will be 1 p.m. Dec. 10 at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel, Ashland. Burial will be in Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be two hours before service. Donations may be made to the Martin County Family Resource Center, Meade Station Church of God or school supplies to the Martin County School System. www.steenfuneralhome.com.

