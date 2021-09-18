DONALD LEE CLAY, 70, of Greenup, Ky., father of Brian Clay of Coal Grove, Ohio, and Darrin Clay and Christi Clay, both of Denver, Colo., died Sept. 15 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. He retired from the financial industry and was working for KDMC. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sept. 20 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow in Community Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you