DONALD M. CLARK SR., 93, of Ashland, Ky., widower of Betty Clark, died April 8 at Community Hospice. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Beech Street Christian Church Family Life Center or Community Hospice. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
