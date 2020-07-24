DONALD R. SORRELL, 82, of Ashland, husband of Frances Marie Cooksey Sorrell, died July 23. He retired as vice president and branch manager of Kentucky Farmers Bank, Catlettsburg, Ky. There will be a memorial service with limited seating at 10 a.m. July 25 at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel. Service will be available by livestreaming; contact the funeral home for instructions. Burial will be in Rose Hill Burial Park, Ashland. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. July 24 at the funeral home. Social distancing and face coverings will be practiced. Contributions are suggested to Community Hospice. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
