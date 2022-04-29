DONNA KITTLE WILLIAMSON, 74, of Summit, Ky., mother of Carl Ryan Williamson of Summit, died April 26. She was a schoolteacher in Boyd County Schools. Honoring her request, cremation was chosen and no service scheduled. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association of Greater Kentucky and Southern Indiana, 6100 Dutchman’s Lane, Suite 401, Louisville, KY 40205. Steen Funeral Homes are directing arrangements. www.steenfuneralhome.com.

