DONNA LAUREL ARTHUR, 60 of Ashland, Ky., passed away Saturday, May 6, 2023, at her home. She was born April 19, 1963, in Ashland, Ky., daughter of the late Mitchell Borders and the late Mary Helen Howard. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Therese Borders Johnson. Donna is survived by her loving husband, Donald Arthur; three daughters, Christina Nease Shepard of West Virginia, Letitia Arthur of South Point, Ohio, and Melissa Arthur of Ashland, Ky.; three sisters, Susan Justice, Michelle Borders, Jessica Borders; six grandchildren, Austyn Nease, Dylan Tussey, Rylee Tussey, Karmen Bruton, Kylynn Bruton, Nahla Robinson; one great-grandchild, Cayson Maddox Pringle. Donna retired from the VA Medical Center in Huntington, W.Va. She loved her job and enjoyed helping others. Donna had a smile that always got attention and a laugh that was infectious, which she was known for by anyone who knew her. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday May 14, 2023, at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, with Pastor Tim Jenkins officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Family and friends may visit the funeral home from noon to 2 p.m. prior to the service. Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, is honored to assist the family with arrangements. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.

