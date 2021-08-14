DORETHA MAY, 91, of Ashland, wife of Russell T. May, died Aug. 12. She was a retired Boyd County High School math teacher. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Thirteenth Street Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1700, Ashland, KY 41105, or Community Hospice, 1480 Carter Avenue, Ashland, KY 41101. Steen Funeral Home is assisting her family with arrangements. www.steenfuneralhome.com.

