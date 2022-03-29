DORIS ANALE STEPHENS HOLLAN, 88, of Ashland, widow of Perry Jackson Hollan, died March 26. She was a former Boyd County court clerk. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. April 2 at Second Baptist Church, Ashland; burial in Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Second Baptist Church, 4950 Williams Ave., Ashland 41101, or to Ashland Community Hospice. www.steenfuneralhomes.com.

