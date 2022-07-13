DORIS ANN WELLMAN, 87, of Campbellsville, Ky., formerly of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Monday, June 11, 2022, at Bluegrass Way Senior Living Community in Campbellsville. She was the daughter of the late Robert and Cora Thompson and was born in Louisa, Ky., on March 4, 1935.
Doris was a wonderful Christian lady and was a former member of Westmoreland Baptist Church in Huntington, W.Va., and currently a member of Campbellsville Baptist in Campbellsville.
She united in marriage to Samuel Wellman on May 8, 1953, in the First Baptist Church of Louisa, Ky., which is now the home of Young Funeral Home. She was a devoted wife and they enjoyed 69 years together. They enjoyed traveling for over 20 years after they retired.
Besides her husband, Samuel Wellman, Doris is survived by one daughter Debra Carter and husband Dr. Michael Carter of Harrodsburg, Ky., and one son, Dr. Samuel Wellman Jr. and wife Terry Wellman of Hickory, N.C. She was the loving grandmother of 13 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren ranging in age from 5-days to 46-years-old. She also leaves behind her special dog Chelsea, who was her constant companion.
She is also survived by one sister, Jan Perry and husband Harold and one brother, Paul Thompson and wife Doris, as well as many other extended family members.
Doris was preceded in death by one sister, Betty Bellomy and brother-in-law Paul Bellomy and grandson Dr. Wesley Carter.
Doris was a very skilled office assistant at Westmoreland Baptist Church in Huntington, W.Va., and Marshall University, where she served for 20 years until her retirement in the Department of Home Economics. While at Marshall University, she was awarded Employee of the Year in 1992 and was invited to the President's house. In addition to being a skilled employee, she was also an exceptional cook and hostess.
The family would like to express special thanks to Debbie Humphress, friend and caregiver, the director Margaret Parson, and staff of Bluegrass Way and Hosparus who all brought wonderful compassion and care.
Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, July 14, 2022, at noon in the Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky., with Dr. Michael Carter, Dr. C.J. Adkins, and Rev. Willie May officiating. Burial will follow in the Wellman Cemetery in Fort Gay, W.Va. Friends may visit the family on Thursday, July 14, 2022, from 11 a.m. until time of service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of donations of Gideon Bibles.
Young Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Mrs. Wellman and her family.