DORIS CATHERINE MEADE, 99, of Ashland, widow of Ernest N. Meade, died Sept. 22 at home. She was the owner of K E Tire Company and managed rental properties. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sept. 24 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel. Entombment will follow at Ashland Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. The service will be livestreamed. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
