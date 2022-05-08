DORIS JEAN GREENING MOORE, 90, of Ashland, Ky., widow of Bill Massie and Gordon Moore, died May 6 at King’s Daughters Medical Center. Celebration of Life will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel; burial at Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Community Hospice. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
