DORIS JOVAN DELVIZIS of Ashland, died July 6 in Franklin, Tenn. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. July 13 at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel. A Trisagion (Memorial) Service will be at 6 p.m. Funeral service will be 10 a.m. July 14 at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 701, 11th Ave., Huntington. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers donations are suggested to St. George Greek Orthodox Church. www.steenfuneralhome.com.

