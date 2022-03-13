DOTTIE JOAN MCCOY, 73, of Catlettsburg, Ky., passed away on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at her residence. Funeral service will be conducted by Chaplain Jim Smedley on Monday, March 14, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the Reger Funeral Home Ceredo-Kenova Chapel. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park, Ashland, Ky. Dottie was born in Ashland, Ky., on December 11, 1948, to the late Thurman and Francis Allen Stanley. Dottie was an LPN. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by one son-in-law, Eric Freeman, and three brothers, Butchie, Burtis and Randolph Stanley. Dottie is survived by her husband of 22 years, Jess McCoy; one son, Eric Smith; three daughters, Sonia Freeman, Donna Hutchinson and Valerie (Jason) Kelley; seven grandchildren, Lauren (Paul), Donovan (Erin), Jered, Jessica (Bill), Stephanie, Erica and Drake; five great-grandchildren, Paisley, Dawson, Adalynn, Averie and Eli; four stepchildren, Roger Ferguson, Scott Ferguson, Angie Patton (Lyndsie) and Kristy (Charlie) McPeek; seven step-grandchildren; and seven step-great-grandchildren; two brothers, Roger and Teddy Stanley; three sisters, Georgia Powers, Shirley Burks and Bertha Gifford; lots of nieces and nephews; and many friends who are considered family. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Hospice of Ashland. Friends may call from noon until 2 p.m. on Monday, March 14, 2022, at the Reger Funeral Home Ceredo-Kenova Chapel. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com. The funeral service will be livestreamed on the funeral home’s website.

