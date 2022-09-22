DR. CARLA DRUSILLA RHODES Psy.D, 45 of Columbia, Md., formerly of Russell, Ky., died Sept. 18 at home. She was a clinical psychologist with the Department of Juvenile Services for the State of Maryland. Funeral service will be at Vaughn Greene Funeral Home, Randallstown, Md., at 10 a.m. Sept. 25. Service will be livestreamed at www.vaughncgreene.com. Private entombment locally directed by Steen Funeral Home, Ashland. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to American Heart Association, NAMI or your favorite charity.

