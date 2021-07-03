DR. E.B. GEVEDON III, of Ashland, brother of Gina McDaniel of Peoria, Ariz., died June 30. He was a physician. Memorial service will be 1 p.m. July 7 at Wildwood Baptist Church, livestreamed on the church’s Facebook page. Private burial in Ashland Cemetery. Donations are suggested to Rose Hill Christian School, 1001 Winslow Road, Ashland, KY 41102, or Wildwood Baptist Church, 3414 Charles St., Ashland, KY 41102. Arrangements are with Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel. www.steenfuneralhome.com.

