DR. J. WESLEY JOHNSON, of Ashland, husband of Phyllis Neace Johnson, died Nov. 12 at home. He was a retired surgeon. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Nov. 20 at First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), Ashland. Burial will follow in Ashland Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the church. Distancing protocol and masks will be required. In lieu of flowers, donations should be directed to First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 1930 Winchester Avenue, Ashland, KY 41101, or King’s Daughters Health Foundation Breast Cancer Services Fund, 2201 Lexington Avenue, Ashland, KY 41101. www.steenfuneralhome.com.

