DR. JOHN WILLIAM HARRISON of Ashland, husband of Joan Marie Miller Harrison, died Dec. 2. He retired form King’s Daughters Medical Center. Steen Funeral Home, Ashland, is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to First United Methodist Church or The Salvation Army. 

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.